Traffic Officer Herbert MacIntosh prepares to mount his bicycle: Picturing Canterbury

Traffic Officer Herbert MacIntosh prepares to mount his bicycle (1895). Standish & Preece.

In 1895 there were no cars and motor-cycles for traffic officers. He is shown surrounded by his brothers and sisters.

