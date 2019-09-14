Tuhi: Write in te reo

Ko tēnei te wiki o te reo Māori! Each day this week we'll be posting about a different aspect of strengthening te reo Māori.
It's not strictly necessary to write in a language in order to speak it, but for second language learners writing can really help cement some of the ideas, vocabularly and structure of a language and help them to learn.
In this post we'll be suggesting some resources to help support the use of written (or typed) te reo Māori.
Te reo Māori language learning resources
You'll want to make sure your grammar and spelling is kei te tika, so try:
Typing and emailing in te reo Māori
There are lots of places to go for tips on incorporating te reo Māori into your written communications. Try these:
- Māori at work by Scotty Morrison includes words and phrases for use in emails, letters and speeches
- Keyboard set up for macrons
- 'Per my last email’ and other ways to be passive aggressive at work – in Māori (not recommended, per se, but might spice up your work emails a bit, ne?)
- Te reo o te tari / Māori for the office (downloadable pdf) has a whole middle section with useful greetings and sign offs that can be used in emails
Pikihuia Awards for Māori Writers
If you get good enough at writing in te reo, maybe you could even become a published writer? Awarded every other year, with the winners announced on Te rā o te reo Māori / Māori language day, a number of prizes are awarded for pieces written in te reo Māori and these are published together in a volume, the latest, due out soon will be volume 13 of the series.
- Find out more about the Pikihuia Awards
More information
- Learning te reo Māori Library resources to help with learning and improving your te reo Māori.
- What's on in libraries for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2019
