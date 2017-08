Unknown subjects. Photo reproduced from a glass negative by Glyn Williams.

Date: 1910s

Entry in the 2014 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt by Glyn Williams.

Do you know who these two subjects might be? If so, feel free to contribute by letting us know.

