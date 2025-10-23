Unsold books: Picturing Canterbury

by
Unsold books by Wei Li Jiang. CC BY-NC-SA 4.0. CCL-PH21-DW-137931.

"Piles of books left for years in a former book store on the ground floor of the former IRD building that has been closed due to damage since the earthquake." - Contributor's note. 28 September 2019.

