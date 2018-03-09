Victoria Square reopens – Friday 9 March 2018

Today Victoria Square has reopened. It has been closed for a year, having a revamp and repairs.

What's new:

  • New pieces of art have been added including Ngā Whāriki Manaaki - Woven mats of welcome, and a Literary Trail (series of text sculptures).
  • The Bowker Fountain will be working again and will put on a water and light display.

Here's what Victoria Square looked like this morning:

