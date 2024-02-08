Mana Motuhake by Fayne Robinson: Picturing Canterbury

by
Mana Motuhake by Fayne Robinson. CC BY-NC-SA 4.0. CCL-DW-119631.

"A new artwork that pays tribute to the signatories of the Treaty of Waitangi has been unveiled in Victoria Square. Created by Ngāi Tahu master carver Fayne Robinson in conjunction with Matapopore, Mana Motuhake features two upright waka. It has been installed near the statue of Queen Victoria." (from Newsline article: Tribute to Treaty rises in Christchurch's Victoria Square, 27 November 2019).

