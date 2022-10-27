Washed up row boat: Picturing Canterbury

Washed up row boat by Brendon Moir. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-DW-4285.

Washed up row boat at South New Brighton Beach, Christchurch. 12 August 2018.

Do you have more information about this boat? Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of disused boats in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Christchurch Photo Hunt

Christchurch City Libraries is holding its annual Photo Hunt from 1 October to 31 October. The theme for this year is Our Stories: Milestones and Moments

How to enter:

Prizes

Be in to win:

Previous Photo Hunt entries can be seen on:

Explore local images and share your photos

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries / Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi