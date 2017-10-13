World Standards Day 14 October

Every year since 1970 World Standards Day has been celebrated to raise awareness among regulators, industry and consumers on the importance of standardisation to the global economy. The day is an opportunity to pay tribute to the collaborative efforts of the thousands of experts worldwide who develop the standards.

This year the theme for World Standards Day is Standards make cities smarter.

Building a Smart City is highly complex. Every city faces its own challenges and requires its own mix of solutions. Sufficient fresh water; universal access to cleaner energy; the ability to travel efficiently from one point to another; a sense of safety and security: these are the kinds of promises modern cities must fulfill if they are to stay competitive and provide a decent quality of life to their citizens.

With standards, we can make our cities smarter, step by step. Individual islands of smartness can grow together and interconnect to:

Support the development of tailor-made solutions that can be adapted to the particular circumstances of a given city Open the door to a larger choice of products and services Make things work safely and smoothly together at every level in cities

Current New Zealand Standards (NZS), and joint Australian/New Zealand Standards (AS/NZS) are available online at any of our libraries.

Print copies can be borrowed at Central Library Peterborough or requested from any of our community libraries.

More information about our Standards Collection.

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation