Bryndwr YMCA complex: 50 years ago this month

The Bryndwr YMCA at 286 Greers Road

50 years ago this is what the Bryndwr YMCA looked like along Greers Road. Do you remember going there to play squash? Or maybe for gymnastics or judo or anything else that they offered? Explore other Bryndwr YMCA images we have in the collection and see if we have any images of the activities you participated in and maybe you will find someone that you know. You can contribute comments through the comment section on any of the images, or you can contact the library if you have images that you would like to contribute to the collection.

This print is one of thousands in the Christchurch Star Archive that we house and are working through to digitise and make accessible online. There are currently over 2,900 negatives and 5,400 prints to explore.

We have over 25,000 other items that you can explore that include photographs, negatives and maps.

