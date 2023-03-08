Canterbury Stories – 57,000 items and rising

Canterbury Stories continues to grow, now providing access to over 57,000 digital heritage items from the 1860s to the 2020s! Explore and share, or create an account to comment and create your own sets.

Among the recent collections you can now explore are:

Wildey collection

Colourful slides from the Wildey collection of 1950s Christchurch and Banks Peninsula as well as some travels around the South Island.

View of Lyttelton from the Port Hills. 1950s. Wildey collection. No known copyright. CCL-DBPA-0020

Asturlab Cultural Centre collection

The Asturlab Cultural Centre collection with wonderful photographs of the first public Eid al-Fitr festival in Christchurch in May 2022.

Crowd at Eid festival, 2022. Copyright Stephanie Defregger, Asturlab Cultural Centre collection, CCL-Eid22-186.

Christchurch Memorial RSA collection

The Christchurch Memorial RSA collection which documents the commemorative plaques that were installed at the Christchurch Memorial Returned and Services Association building.

Wall at Christchurch RSA with plaques. CCL-RSA-IMG_6839

More about Canterbury Stories

Canterbury Stories is our place for collecting and presenting online collections from our digitised archives, publications, photographs and community. Canterbury Stories includes material from Photo Hunts, exhibitions on Christchurch places and themes, sets of images, as well as a growing collection of archive and published material.

