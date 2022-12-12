Happy Holidays from Digital Content!

As December flies by and 2023 arrives hopefully you will have the chance for some cheer and relaxation over summer and you can get together for some summer fun, opens a new window with friends and family.

Within Digital Content, we have had a busy year adding over 15,000 items to Canterbury Stories. Among these are the images from Photo Hunt 2022, opens a new window, مجموعه داستان های هزارهای, opens a new window کرایستچرچ Hazara Stories Christchurch Collection, opens a new window, Christchurch Memorial RSA Collection, opens a new window, Elliot family papers, opens a new window and additions to the existing Star Archive, opens a new window to name a few.

The three most viewed collections of 2022 were the Star Archive Collection, opens a new window, Publications 1800-1899, opens a new window and the Doc Ross photographic archive, opens a new window. Explore the 1000s of images that these collections have by clicking on their links to dig into their further collections and images.

The total of over 53,000 items now in the collection covers a wide range of subjects and dates, and this variety can be seen in the most viewed items of 2022, opens a new window:

And here are two more summery sets Sun, Sand and Saltwater, opens a new window and Celebrating Summer!, opens a new window with images of summers gone by to help you get into the spirit of the season as we head towards the end of the year.

While exploring the images you can create your own sets to share and comment on by creating an account in Canterbury Stories, opens a new window.

If you have images that you would like to contribute to the collection, you can do so through Discovery Wall, opens a new window, or contact us, opens a new window if you have more than a few!