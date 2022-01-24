1972 Lady Wigram Trophy

Check out the Lady Wigram Motor Race from 50 years ago through images in our collection.

14,000 people were in the crowd to watch the various races along with the 23rd Lady Wigram Trophy race in January 1972. Held at the Wigram Airfield the Lady Wigram Trophy Race was 47 laps of he circuit which worked out to be about 100 miles/161 km. The fastest lap time was 1 minute 6.6 seconds by the eventual winner of the trophy!

Graham McRae won the Lady Wigram trophy for the second time in 1972, but he only just made it in time for the race. His car needed repairs after the previous days practice, and he and the car made it to the track with only half an hour to spare!

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://canterburystories.nz/node/41437/embed?display=carousel" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/canterburystories.nz\/node\/41437\/embed?display=carousel","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit 1972 Lady Wigram Race.</a>

Do you remember the races held that day? Or have you been to any of the other Lady Wigram Trophy events? Can you provide more information or memories about the images that we have in the collection? You can explore other images related to the Lady Wigram race, opens a new window in our collection and can add comments and stories to the images so that we all know more about what took place. You can register to post comments directly to the images in the toolbar for Canterbury Stories.

Or do you have images from this time? If you do and would like to contribute them, you can upload them directly through the Discovery Wall, opens a new window, or contact us, opens a new window if you have more than a few!

These images are just some of thousands in the Christchurch Star Archive that we house and are working through to digitise and make accessible online. There are over 12,690 negatives, opens a new window and 6,050 prints, opens a new window to explore in this particular collection. We now have a total of over 39,500 items, opens a new window that you can explore in Canterbury Stories that include photographs, negatives and maps.