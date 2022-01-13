Cathedral Square – 13 May 2007: Picturing Canterbury

The former Tivoli Theatre building in Cathedral Square under demolition on 13 May 2007. First built in 1915 as Everybody's Theatre, this building was one of many cinemas situated in Cathedral Square. In 1934 it was redesigned in the Art Deco style of architecture. The facade was altered again in 1971 when it became Westend Theatre. It ceased to operate as a cinema in July 1994. After being purchased by David Henderson in 2003, the original Art Deco facade was restored.

