Challenges to Human Existence: Hong’s Picks for WORD Christchurch 2025

WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 is around the corner! The August event in Christchurch is always a winter warmer for me. It’s such fun to browse the event blurbs and website to choose sessions. Then, reading relevant materials or books in a warm and cozy spot is absolutely entertaining. Finally, attending sessions full of people engaged in heated discussions makes me feel like spring is on its way.

When I browsed this year’s programme, three sessions caught my eye. I soon realised they come together nicely under a theme: coping with challenges to human existence — women’s midlife challenges, the toughest challenge of facing life and death, and the complex challenges brought by artificial intelligence (AI). Let’s peep through the "WORD window" to see how the writers and speakers will guide us through these thought-provoking topics. Hot Mess: Navigating midlife and menopause: Thursday 28 August 6pm to 7pm (The Piano)

What a gorgeous photo! It immediately drew my attention.

Menopause is usually a serious topic, especially for those who have gone through it or are currently experiencing it. However, the session run by Petra Bagust and Niki Bezzant sounds both accessible and fun. I am ready to be inspired by their thoughts, humour and wisdom. I am sure that they will help us feel better about those hot-mess issues.

The Everything Guide



This Changes Everything



Dr Lucy Hone, Jake Bailey and Dr Maysoon Salama know about navigating life’s toughest challenges. Reading the session blurb, I admire the courage of the three writers and speakers and appreciate their resilience. After having read their books, I have become even more interested in the topic about resilience. Three writers come from different backgrounds, so how will they explore the topic in similar and different ways? It seems like we always talk about resilience but do we really know what it is? Is it a quality that humans develop through tough experiences, or is it a natural trait? I am sure that this session will shed a light on these questions in a unique and meaningful way that goes beyond theory.

What Abi Taught Us



Resilient Grieving



The Come Back Code



What Cancer Taught Me



The Heavenly Papa Giraffe



Aya and the Butterfly



Artificial Intelligence is everywhere! This term has also become a buzzword in books and discussions. I have read a fair number of books about AI. However, Jo Cribb's book Don’t Worry About the Robots stands out to me with its inspiring stories and practical advice. For me, this session is a must-attend!

I am curious to hear how, as the new business consultant and former Chief Executive for the Ministry of Women, Jo came to write this book and whether she will share her insights about AI in the New Zealand context.

Don't Worry About the Robots

