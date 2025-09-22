Monster Madness at Shirley Library: Friday 3 October 2025

Shirley Library has an interesting event called Monster Madness event in the school holidays on Friday 3 October. This full-day event consists of seven activities for children and teens.

Younger children can enjoy storytimes, a scavenger hunt and crafts:

The following two programmes are designed for older children and teens, and you need to make a booking:

In the Monster Puppet Storytelling Workshop you can learn how to make a monster puppet and join others in performing a play on a specially-designed puppet theatre.

If you want to design your personalised library bag with a monster image, come to the Monster Library Bag Printing Workshop. You will be amazed to see how your artwork is transferred onto a cloth bag using a DTG printer (Direct-to-garment printer).

If you cannot make it that day, the monster book bags for children aged 6 to 12 is a great alternative. You will find surprises inside the bag.

More about Monsters

Are you scared of monsters? Have you ever gone trick-or-treating with your friends or siblings in a Halloween evening? Have you ever played any monster games or made monster crafts? The concepts and images of monsters have been presented in literature, art, religion, folklore and culture throughout history. They help humans to understand the complexity of the world and the life, deal with intense emotions, and even entertain us.

October is a great time to explore and demystify monsters - creatures with terrifying features.

Do you want to know more about monsters? This list contains books about the concepts of monsters, various types of monsters, and the science behind imaginations and fantasies. Suitable for both adults and children.









This list contains stories about monsters from various cultures.









Monster games and game-related books available in the library. Some are library-use-only.









Enjoy hands-on monster arts.









More monstrous stuff at libraries