Christies night club: Picturing Canterbury

Christies night club. Christchurch Star Archive. In copyright. CCL-StarP-04310A.

The interior of Christies night club at 54 Lichfield Street in the central city. 1 December 1972.

Do you have any photographs of Christies night club? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

