DINOvember Dino Diary: Week 2

Week 2 of DINOvember has been a t-rexcellent chance for dinosaurs big and small to ‘check out’ the different dinosaur books available at the library.

Monday

A DINOvember display helped Terry and the Little Dinos find great dinosaur books quickly. If your library doesn’t have a display, ask your friends to recommend their favourite books instead – lots of little dinosaurs love talking about books!

Tuesday

T.Rex used this DINOvember booklist from Cass at Tūranga to find and check out some good reads for children of all ages.

There was a Wā Kōrero-Whānau Storytimes at Redwood Library.

Wednesday

Dinosaurs aren’t just for kids, though. There’s lots of dinosaur books for adults too – these Tūranga dinos are doing their best impression of these scary cover photos!

Thursday

Have you ever wondered what dinosaurs read when they’ve got some spare time? T.Rex created this display to show you!

and next ...

The Library Dinosaurs are looking forward to getting some reading done this long weekend, visiting the A and P Show with the Library Outreach vans, and to preparing for the DINOvember Soft Toy Sleepover (registration required) and Dig, Create and Listen to All Things Dinosaur! events at Tūranga next weekend. Join Canterbury Museum and authors Carly Waddleton, Mary Duff, and Music with Michal for a roarsome, T-rrrific time full of dino fun! It would be rawr-some to see you there!

