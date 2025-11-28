DINOvember Dino Diary: Week 4

Saturday

Dinosaurs, fossils, and authors... oh my!

Big Green was the guest of honour at the special DINOvember event at Tūranga, and had so much fun learning how to write a dino book with local authors Mary Duff and Carly Waddleton, digging for fossils with Canterbury Museum, and dancing along with Music with Michal! He even taught L’il Green some moves!

Sunday

On Sunday the Dinos were overtired from the excitement of Saturday, and got into mischief. Look at what they did to the DINOvember display at Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre! If you have little dinos at your house, check out our eResources for kids to keep them busy so they don’t do this to your home!

Monday

T.Rex enjoyed choosing the next audiobook to listen to on his nightly stroll now the days are getting longer. Here he’s checking out the titles on uLibrary, but there are other platforms like Libby and Borrowbox to explore too!

Tuesday

There’s something new going up in Te Pito Huarewa / Southbase Gallery on Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2 at Tūranga. The Library Dinos have been helping decorate the Mānuka Storygrove that’s going in as part of the Mānuka Stories kaupapa over summer. Open from December 3, it will be a calm, peaceful spot to share books and stories with the whole whānau.

Wednesday

Dinos helped some library staff be their most stylish for their monthly Wednesday Fashion Fun.

Thursday

After exploring and digging for fossils at the weekend, the Library Dinos were amazed that they could use the 3D printers and vacuum former on Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4 in Tūranga to create their own.

Friday

After a play at the Margaret Mahy Playground, the Library Dinos loved coming to Tūranga to read kiwi books by kiwi authors in the Margaret Mahy Collection and books from different countries in different languages!

Coming up…

This is the last week of DINOvember, and the dinosaurs are very excited for tonight’s Storytime at Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre. They’re also keeping their paws and tails crossed for sunny spring weather for the final DINOvember event – a Dinosaur Picnic Storytime at Matatiki Hornby Centre. It would be dino-mite to see you there!

See all Dino Diary posts

Check our DINOvember page for more