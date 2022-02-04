DIY Wā Kōrero: Storytimes – DINOSAURS!

Do a Wā Kōrero: Storytimes at your place! Use library eResources to create your own Storytime at home.

We recommend eBooks to read aloud, colouring in, and rhymes for reading aloud with your tamariki.

Recommended for ages 3 to 5 years.

You can access eResources with your library card and password / PIN.

Not a member? It is free to join the library and you can join the library online.

Dinosaur Storytime

Story Box Library

The best place to watch celebrated stories read aloud by our favourite storytellers. A fantastic literary resource for pre-school through to upper primary-aged children, a range of actors, sportspeople, authors, illustrators and more share their unique voices in an ever-growing library. It's Storytime, anytime!

I'm a Dirty Dinosaur

A cheeky character, catchy words and a whole lot of muddy mess! Illustrator Ann James reads us Janeen Brian's rollicking tale starring a dirty dinosaur. He starts his day with a dirty snout and bit by bit, slowly covers himself in mud, having a lot of fun along the way.

There is an Activity Time for this story too.

eBooks

Read eBooks on Libby! Here are some dinosaur-themed reads perfect for a home storytime.

Note: some might already be on loan, but you can put a hold on and be notified when it's available)



Dinosaurs Conrad Mason

Millions and millions of years ago, incredible creatures lived on Earth. In this book discover the dinosaurs, from massive Apatosaurus to terrifying Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Counting Dinos Eric Pinder

Rodrigo the Ankylosaurus and his dinosaur friends explore their prehistoric world as they count from one to ten.

We Don't Eat Our Classmates! Ryan T. Higgins

When the class pet bites the finger of Penelope, a tyrannosaurus rex, she finally understands why she should not eat her classmates, no matter how tasty they are.

Download activity sheets from the publisher.

Dinosaurs

Parents and their little archaeologists can read about dinosaurs in action, from a Brachiosaurus munching on leaves to a Stegosaurus swinging his spiky tail. Five of the most recognizable dinosaurs are featured, including Velociraptor, Triceratops, and Tyrannosaurus Rex. No scary creatures roam these pages, though - each and every one is certified preschooler-friendly. Designed especially with a pint-sized crowd in mind, Dinosaurs is packed with adventures of prehistoric proportions.

Here we go digging for dinosaur bones Susan Lendroth

(sung to the Tune of "here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush")

Young paleontologists are invited on a fossil dig, set to the tune of Here We Go 'Round the Mulberry Bush. Hike the trail, scan the ground, and make a find--then discover how to build a dinosaur from its bones. Includes song motions and bite-size science sidebars. This is a fun and distinctive young dinosaur book.

Rumble, Rumble, Dinosaur Katrina Charman

Rumble, rumble, dinosaur! Wake up dinos near and far. Join the fun with a whole host of different dinosaurs throughout the course of one exciting day in the jungle - from the friendly brontosaurus to swooping pterodactyls, the gigantic stegosaurus, and of course the fearsome T. Rex.

First Big Book of Dinosaurs Catherine D. Hughes

This book provides pictures and brief facts about a variety of different kinds of dinosaurs.

Find more dinosaur books for tamariki

Sing

Have you ever seen a dinosaur? Just for Kids

This song shows dinosaurs eating and explaining the differences between carnivore, herbivore, and omnivore.

Find more in Just for kids

The Just for Kids Streaming Video Collection includes 3,000+ full-length videos; from 430+ interactive games, puzzles, and quizzes; and 700+ audio files. Just for kids has a range of content topics including music and arts, animals, sports and hobbies, math and science, history, reading, and much more. This collection is full of kid-safe, ad-free content to entertain, educate and inspire children.

Colouring In

Download PDFs of dinosaur colouring in

Stay tuned for more DIY Wā Kōrero: Storytimes! Want more Wā Kōrero? Have a look at more Online Storytimes.