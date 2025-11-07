DINOvember Dino Diary: Week 1

What a T-riffically exciting first week of DINOvember at Christchurch City Libraries!

Monday

Terry and the Little Dinos signed up for their own library cards with Emma the Librarian. Sign up for your library card!

Thursday

The Little Dinos loved their Wā Kōrero-Storytimes with T.Rex – stories, rhymes, songs, and lots of new friends! Most libraries have a weekly Wā Kōrero-Storytimes for 2-5 year olds, and this month you’ll even find some special dinosaur-themed sessions for DINOvember.

Friday

It’s the end of the week, and everyone’s feeling ready for the weekend, so Terry and the Littles headed to the cafe at Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre for a snack and a change of scenery. Some of the other libraries have cafes too, including Tūranga, Upper Riccarton, and Matatiki Hornby Centre – check them out!

And look who else has popped in to sort out some weekend fun!

T Rex wanted some new books to read, but was in a hurry so didn’t have time to look through all of the books available. Luckily these Stories to Go bags make it quick and easy to get a range of books, music, and puzzles for little dinos of different ages.

The Library Dinosaurs have had a ROAR-some time exploring their local library. Next week they can’t wait to see what DINOmite dinosaur books are available!

Check our DINOvember page for more