DINOvember Dino Diary: Week 3

What a roarsome week for the Library Dinos! They’ve been out and about this week checking out the dino-mite tech all around the city.

Long Weekend at the A & P Show

The Library Outreach Dinos couldn’t wait to head along to the A & P Show! When it wasn’t hailing and storming they enjoyed some stories outdoors, signing up new members, and playing with our OSMO gear!

Now that the weather’s getting warmer, keep an eye on our events calendar to keep up to date with where our technology and literacy vans will be!

Monday

T.Rex explored the library tech van with the Outreach Dinosaurs, then went in to explore more of the music gear available in Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre. Hiroko even showed him how to write his own music using software on the computer, but it’s a bit hard to type with such little arms! Did you know you can Book a Creative for a 1:1 session to learn about the different equipment we have available?

Wednesday

Have you downloaded the BookBot Adventures app yet? ‘Little T’ tried it out in Tūranga this week and can’t wait to try out more of the adventures all around the city. Watch out for a special adventure coming out soon especially for summer!

Thursday

The Library Dinosaurs checked out the Hapori | Community floor at Tūranga, and found loads of the resources and games for children and teens. From Lego to computer games, board games to tables for study, and heaps of events, tamariki and rangatahi are bound to find something to keep them busy.

Friday

This morning the Library Dinos went old-school, visiting the Tuakiri | Identity floor to step back in time - they felt like real researchers, wearing gloves to look at all the precious taonga!

Instead of ebikes, GPS, and digital devices they found:

the old penny farthing, on loan from Canterbury Museum

an old map of the Christchurch city centre from the 1900s (1999 😉 )

a newspaper article about dinosaurs that they read on a microfiche!

Next week they will be at the Soft Toy Sleepover at Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre and the Dinosaur Picnic Storytime at Matatiki Hornby Centre. They’ll also be dressing up in their best dinosaur costumes for Fossil Fashion dress up day on Wednesday 26 November – will you be dressing up too?!

Check our DINOvember page for more