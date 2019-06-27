Dux de Lux courtyard: Picturing Canterbury

Courtyard at the Dux de Lux bar and restaurant (41 Hereford Street). The building was designed by Dunedin architect Francis William Petre (1847-1918) and built in 1882 as a private home for John Lewis, a merchant. Originally known as Llanmaes, it was remained a private house until 1929 when it became the Student Union building for the neighbouring Canterbury University. In 1978, following the departure of the university for its new campus in Ilam, the building became the Dux de Lux. The building was damaged in the February 2011 earthquake and as a result the Dux de Lux business relocated to new venues. Dux Dine opened in a renovated villa at 28 Riccarton Road in 2012 while Dux Central opened in 2015 at 10 Poplar Street on the site of the former Twisted Hop.

