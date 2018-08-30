The Festival of Adult Learning Ahurei Ākonga is on from Monday 3 September to Sunday 9 September 2018. The Festival (formerly Adult Learners' Week/He Tangata Mātauranga) is a UNESCO initiative supported by the Tertiary Education Commission, and by adult and community education providers. It incorporates International Literacy Day on 8 September each year.

Here's a list of events on in Canterbury including CWEA sessions on Japanese cooking and craftwork, fermented foods, environmental policy, and the work of the Christchurch Methodist Mission.

Festival of Adult Learning Ahurei Ākonga 2018 events at Christchurch City Libraries

Using Your Smart Phone Monday 3 September 12.30pm to 3.30pm at South Library. Cost: $7



Learn more about your Android smart phone, how to connect to WiFi networks, download apps and browse the internet.

Places are limited - bookings required. Phone 9415140.

Technology help drop-in session Tuesday 4 September 10.30am to 11.30am at Spreydon Library. FREE, NO BOOKING REQUIRED

Free drop in sessions, no booking required. If you have a laptop, tablet, phone or eReader, we can work with you using these tools. New to computers? The Web; Email; TradeMe; Facebook; Skype; eBook readers; Spreadsheets; Word? Got a question about how to do something? We're not boffins but we can help you out with most of the things people get stuck with at some time or other

GenConnect Tuesday 4 September 12.15 to 12.45pm at Papanui Library. FREE, NO BOOKING REQUIRED



Connecting generations by sharing knowledge. Questions about your ipad, smart phone or tablet? Want to know how to use Skype, Facebook, or share photos with family or friends? What is an app and which are the best ones Ask an expert! Come to Papanui Library where Papanui High School students will be available to help you find answers to your questions.

Chinese Technology Help Wednesday 5 September 2pm to 3pm at Upper Riccarton Library. FREE, BOOKING REQUIRED (phone 941-7923 to book)



These free book-in sessions are available to help you with specific issues such as using email, searching the internet, using the library catalogue, using electronic resources and any other general computer related queries. Bring your laptop, tablet, smartphone or use one of our desktop computers

一对一中文电脑、手机以及iPad等移动设备常见问题答疑

时间：周三下午 14:00 -15:00 (学校假期除外)

地点：71 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton

Upper Riccarton 图书馆内

收费：免费

报名方式：图书馆内报名或者电话报名

联系人：Anna

报名电话：09-941 7923

CV drop-in Thursday 6 September 10am to 11.30am at New Brighton Library



A librarian will be on hand to assist customers who are needing help with their resume. We can offer guidance on creating, updating, and editing your CV.

SAYGo Falls Prevention Exercise Class Friday 7 September 10am to 11.30am at New Brighton Library. FREE, NO BOOKING REQUIRED

Steady As You Go (SAYGo) is the exercise class designed to help older people reduce their likelihood of having a fall.

Simple activities, seated in a chair, standing and walking.

Proven to improve balance, flexibility and strength.

Participants feel physically better and more able.

Class members enjoy being with a social and friendly group of like-minded people.

Lifelong learning at your libraries

Libraries run community programmes on a wide range of topics including family history and a computers and coffee group. There are classes for adults and for families.

Check Community Connections for adults for the latest information.