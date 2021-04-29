Your technology questions answered

If you are working in with computers, especially networking, programming or software development you know how quickly everything changes. You have to access to the latest information to keep up to date. That's where books can be problematic - the minute they are published they are nearly out of date.

That's where we have the best eResource for you - O'Reilly for Public Libraries has the latest tech books. It even has early release books which are raw and unedited, so you can read the latest on a subject before the edition is published. It also has all the latest published books covering all topics including data engineering, machine learning, python, software architecture, coding practices and more.

O'Reilly is more than just tech books...

Videos

Video instruction and learning, conferences and conservations with experts.



Explore O'Reilly Answers

Ask your question or look at some of the example questions like:

What is a cuckoo filter?

How do I use a curl command?

What's the difference between 'git pull' and 'git fetch'?

Expert Playlists

Learn from the best, with handpicked content from industry leaders, selections of books and videos covering different topics such as:

Shaun Wassell’s Web Development Career Playlist

Python-Powered Excel

Getting Started with Data Visualization

Learning Paths

Learn a programming language, develop new skills, or get started with something entirely new. Each learning path is a straightforward, surefire way to knowledge—and now the most popular learning paths include self assessments.

Case Studies

Learn from others who have already been there and avoid their mistakes. Learn from these case studies: