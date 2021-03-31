Podcast: Craft for therapy and wellbeing

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Getting involved in crafting can lead to numerous benefits for wellbeing and therapy, as explored by guests Amber Johnson (Craft Without Borders), Jane Maidment (University of Canterbury) and Rosemary Omar (Empowerment Project) in relation to the trauma of the Canterbury earthquakes and 15 March 2019 mosque attacks.

Part I: What is craft? What is craft not? Who crafts, generally speaking?
Part II: Wellbeing benefits of craft
Part III: More wellbeing benefits of craft
Part IV: How craft can engender "post-traumatic growth"

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

 

Transcript - Craft for therapy and wellbeing

Recommended library resources

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

