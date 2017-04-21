Flip Grater – On food, music and parenting

Singer-songwriter Flip Grater, Christchurch born and raised, is back 'on stage' after a hiatus from performing since the birth of her first child. We catch up with Flip to coincide with her gig appearance at Blue Smoke with fellow Cantabrian-bred Andrew Keoghan, as part of his Something Going On Tour promoting his latest album Every Orchid Offering.

Flip's music has been described as sultry, languid, indie, folk and personal. Her albums include Pigalle, While I'm Awake I'm at War, Be All and End All and Cage for a Song produced by her own label, Maiden Records, and she has published a book The Cookbook Tour: Adventures in Food & Music (a tour diary including recipes and a CD).

She is currently working on an EP of lullabies and a new album of adult material. She says she writes music "to explore certain parts of my brain that don't tend to appear in conversation."

Aside from music, Flip has a passion for animal welfare, wholesome foods and cooking, and is a Francophile. And of course there's the new love in her live, her young daughter.

We flicked some quick questions to Flip about her passions:



You're an avid cook and vegan, what foodie books are you enjoying that you can recommend?



What music do you like to listen to when you're cooking?

If my husband is cooking it's always gypsy jazz. For daytime summer cooking I prefer (Belgian musician) Stromae or Rokia Traore, for evening or rainy day cooking Leonard Cohen or Gillian Welch.

You have a toddler now. How has parenthood changed your music apparoach?

Well for a start it's pretty hard to get quality practice time in as my daughter loves to play the guitar with me if I pick it up. It's all about fitting it in nowadays... trying to find quiet moments to play and be inspired.

You were vegan at 15 and even got your nickname Flipper from your animal rights activism. What form does activism take for you these days?

These days my activism mostly looks like setting a good example - living a vegan lifestyle, reducing plastics in our home, eating and wearing organics etc. but I have written a few pieces on my blog www.ewyum.com about certain food topics I feel passionately about.

You're from Christchurch (having grown up in Parklands) and spend time here when not living in France. What are some of your current favourite spots in the city?

What role do libraries play in your life?

Some of Flip's Favourite Reads - on Music, Food and Parenting



Flip Grater's Bio

Listen: Flip Grater CDs in our catalogue

Read: Flip's parenting and food blog: ewyum

Follow: Find Flip Grater on Facebook

Check out other local musicians: New Zealand Music Month in May at Christchurch City Libraries

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation