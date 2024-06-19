Podcast – Raising tamariki as upstanders

In May every year, kura and workplaces across Aotearoa celebrate Pink Shirt Day. It's a chance to visibly demonstrate our intolerance of bullying, and our commitment to diversity and being an upstander. With research showing that victims of bullying often find the inactions of bystanders more hurtful than the actual bullying behaviour, Mark Wilson (Pink Shirt Day), Mace Malcolm (InsideOUT) and Meg Craig (Elephant Trust and KiVA) discuss what being an upstander means in the context of playground bullying: basically, taking action to support the victim. Their core message is that 'little things' can make a huge difference, and that acts of kindness and awhi can take place after the bullying act, not only in the moment.
Part I: What is bullying? Who is bullied? Who bullies? What are the potential consequences (short-term and long-term) of bullying?
Part II: What is being an upstander?
Part III: How and at what age should schools and parents talk with tamariki about these issues? How can the wider community help?

 

Transcript - Raising tamariki as upstanders

