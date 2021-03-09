Flipping through eMagazines

If you are one of the many library customers who loves our RBdigital Magazine collection, you have probably noticed that there have been some changes coming. Our eMagazine collection has moved to OverDrive. You will find all the magazine titles you enjoyed in RBdigital, plus more. We now have a great collection of eMagazines in Chinese, French, Spanish, Japanese, Afrikaans, Russian, Italian and other languages. You can browse thousands of magazines covering a huge range of subjects, - homes & gardens, food, gaming & technology, news & business, fashion, cars, outdoors, crafting and more.

The best place to read our eMagazine collection is on the Libby app. Using article view so you continuously read whole articles.

Download the Libby App from the App Store or Google Play.

Your favourite eMagazines are now on OverDrive!









































