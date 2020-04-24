Magazines at home

The world is in unusual times and that includes the print media.

Many of our popular magazines are not being printed or unable to be shipped to New Zealand. It may be some time before we can access some of our favourite magazines in print.

While our beloved Listener and other New Zealand magazines published by Bauer Media have ceased there is some other interesting reading out there.

RBDigital Magazines has hundreds of eMagazines available to download for free. You just need your library card and PIN and you can access some of your favourites - and discover new magazines. There are back issues available if there is something you have been meaning to read for ages.

For those of you in the midst of the baking frenzy, there are lots of delicious titles to choose from.

Are you home schooling reluctant children or just need some motivation or a moment to go to your happy place? There are craft, wellbeing and magazines for children.

Did you have to cancel your bucket list holiday or are you planning where to go in the future have a look at some of the travel magazines.

For those of you planning your return to work - or thinking about your future - there’s some interesting and thought-provoking reading. Find out more on our page highlighting eMagazines.

Happy reading. Stay home, keep safe.