Getting ready to follow the path of the Kareao at WORD Christchurch

I always think that one of the most exciting parts of going on a walk is not knowing exactly what’s up ahead. What am I going to see just around the next bend, or further ahead over the horizon? Will I hear a bird song I’ve not heard before? Is there something lifechanging coming my way which I’m not even aware of yet?

Going on any type of journey is a chance to explore and see what you can find and learn, and it makes no difference if it’s a literal journey of steps, kilometres, or miles, or a metaphorical journey through ideas and new knowledge. Every journey has a final destination, and every step gives you a chance to move closer that destination, be that a physical place, a greater understanding of a concept, or the chance for a particular emotion or experience.

One of the presentations at this year’s WORD Festival in Christchurch is Whaia te ara o te Kareao: Follow the path of the Kareao – a presentation of some of the taonga in Kareao, the Ngāi Tahu Archive. This collection tells parts of the history of Ngāi Tahu, and includes important documents, artefacts, and records as varied as recorded speeches, deeds, and photographs, and gives a real insight into the past.

All the speakers in this event have different links and relationships to the Ngāi Tahu Archive, and with so many historical treasures available through Kareao I am really excited to hear what they are drawn to in the collection; what sticks out to them? What holds a special meaning? Why do these items elicit these emotions?

It’s always special hearing people speak about personal topics, and I am looking forward to being a part of this WORD experience.

‘Whaia te ara o te Kareao: Follow the path of the Kareao’ will be held at The Piano, 156 Armagh Street, 5.30-7pm on Sunday, 1 September. It is free and bookings aren’t required, so pop along, find out about the Kareao resource, and get ready to hear some stories about the local area and the people who came before us.

Make your own picks of the festival - check the programme online online or picking up a printed copy from your library.