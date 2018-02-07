How do you learn a language in a month?: Mango Language’s #31DaysofLanguage Challenge

"Magadang umaga!" (Good morning!)

"Ako si Kate." (My name is Kate.)

Have you always wanted to learn a new language? Is one of your 2018 New Year Resolutions to be able to chat in a different language?

Well then, you are in luck! Check out Mango Languages, and get on with it! It's fun, easy, and free - all you need is a Christchurch City Libraries library card and a pin.

During January, Mango Languages ran the #31DaysofLanguage social media challenge. With a different language challenge for each day of the month, I used it as a chance to learn more about this great resource, and see how much Tagalog I could pick up in a month. (Spoiler - not as much as I would have wanted to, but hey, it's been fun trying anyway!)

Share a link to a recipe with #31DaysofLanguage. We don't recommend doing this before lunch. pic.twitter.com/WvFvTCF45C — Mango Languages (@MangoLanguages) January 26, 2018

Here area some of my highlights from doing the 2018 Mango Language Challenge.

Learning how Filipinos celebrate New Year - Feasts, fun, and family! New Year is an opportunity to party, and food is a big part of that party. Long noodles and sticky rice bring good luck and a long life, so you'll eat lots of that, but you won't see chicken on the menu - chickens are always scrounging for food, and if you eat chicken at New Years' you'll be hungry all year.

Sharing books with Tagalog-speaking students and family at a local school.

Learning there are eleven Tagalog-language newspapers available to read online on PressReader (with your library card and pin). It's interesting seeing the way that both English and Tagalog are used in the newspapers - I'd start feeling really clever because I'd read a whole newspaper article, only to realise that it was one of the English articles, not the Tagalog one!

Listening to the soundtrack from Pinoy Big Brother, the Philippine version of the Big Brother TV show, and other music from the Philippines.

Exploring recipes from the Philippines. I'll be honest - I haven't got around to actually making any of the recipes just yet, but I've found a recipe called 'chicken tinola' that looks quite yum, so that's going to be my experiment this weekend. Chicken, broth, ginger, and mango - sounds just right for summer.

So there you have it. Some of my learning from a month of dipping in to Mango Languages. This is a fun app to use, and I love the variety of languages you can learn with it - Arabic, Greek, Vietnamese, Pirate, Shakespearian English... the list goes on. There is something for everyone, so give it a try and see which language takes your fancy.

Paalam! Bye!

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation