Celebrate Philippine Independence Day 2021 in Tūranga

On Saturday 12 June, Filipino festivities will once again enliven the TSB Space in Tūranga as the library will host the celebration of the 123rd Philippine Independence Day. The event will be held from 11am to 2.30pm. There will be spectacular dance and musical performances showcasing the unique culture of the Philippines. A fun affair for the entire family, it will also include a display of colourful Philippine costumes, colouring-in of Philippine icons, and Filipino indoor games.
The celebration of “Araw Ng Kalayaan” Philippine Independence Day is very important to all Filipinos around the world. Filipinos celebrate it annually on 12 June. It marks the day when the Philippines gained its hard-fought independence from 300 years of Spanish colonisation in 1898. In Christchurch, Philippine Independence Day will be celebrated by over 10,000 Filipinos.
Philippine Independence Day Celebrations
Saturday 12 June
Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori | Community, Level 1
11am to 2.30pm
- Traditional games and colouring in activity
- Display and parade of beautiful Filipino costumes
- Photo booth
- Traditional Filipino Dances
- Musical Performances
- Arnis/Filipino Stick-Fighting demonstration
- Live band renditions of Tagalog (Filipino) and English songs
Parol / Filipino Lantern Making sessions
- Upper Riccarton Library Tuesday 8 June, 3pm to 4pm
- Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre Tuesday 8 June, 3.30pm to 4.30pm; Thursday, 10 June, 3.30pm to 4.30pm
- Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library and Community Centre Wednesday 9 June, 3.30pm to 4.30pm
Read Lulette's blog post about Parol making
Tūranga is the perfect venue for the celebration of Philippine Independence Day in Christchurch as it will bring people together not only Filipinos but also those from diverse ethnic backgrounds in the city who are interested in Philippine culture. It will also promote Tūranga’s facilities, resources, programmes, events, and services that can be accessed by the Filipino community to get them connected, included, and informed.
In 2019, the library also hosted the event, the first time such a celebration was held in any New Zealand library. The successful fun-filled celebration showcasing Filipino culture in dances, songs, role-play, and fashion show delighted over 300 attendees. This year, it will be as enjoyable and exciting with the line-up of performances and activities highlighting Philippine culture, history, arts, music, and languages.
