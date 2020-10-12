Jackstones: Traditional game of the Philippines

Jackstones is a popular traditional game in the Philippines. It is a simple and easy game for anyone to play together. The game is competitive as the person or team with the most points wins. It is also known as "jacks". Playing Jackstones is fun, give it a go.

About Jackstones

Materials:

Five Jacks or small stones/pebbles around your backyard/house

A small bouncy (made of rubber preferably) ball

Jackstone is a game played with at least two people using five jacks. Each stone is about the size of an almond. Players must only use one hand to play.

Note: You must be at least 7 years old and above to play Jackstone. If you are using small stones instead of jacks, ensure that you keep these away from small children.

How to play the game

Scatter the stones or jacks onto the playing surface (where the ball can bounce). Throw the ball into the air, pick up a single stone or jack, then let the ball bounce and catch it. Throw the ball again and pick up a single jack. Move on to the next player after a foul. Continue on to the next round by repeating steps 1-4. The team with the highest number of point wins the game.

