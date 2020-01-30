Mini-mini-micro bike: Picturing Canterbury

Stuart McLean riding his mini-mini-micro bike up Colombo Street past Victoria Square.17 February 1969.

This minature motorcycle was built by Stuart McLean, 23, a Municipal Electricity Department serviceman. The bike featured a one cylinder, two stroke engine and a half pint fuel tank. At 20 inches long and 14 inches high, it could reach a top speed of 5 miles per hour.

Do you have any photographs of inventions in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

