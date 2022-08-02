Kōrero Whāngai Ū – Breastfeeding Exhibition: Wednesday 3 August to Sunday 28 August 2022

To celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, the Canterbury Breastfeeding Advocacy Service as part of Te Puawaitanga ki Ōtautahi Trust introduces Kōrero Whāngai Ū, a photography exhibit that showcases the extraordinary challenge of nurturing babies.

The exhibition highlights the importance of breastfeeding for babies, breastfeeding parents, families, and communities. There is also a digital exhibition at five libraries - Tūranga, South, Te Hāpua: Halswell, Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre, Lyttelton, and Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale.

There are some wonderfully diverse stories and images of Canterbury families and their infant feeding journeys.

The photographs by Liane Helena Photography were born out of a project undertaken last August where the photos were featured alongside their stories in social spaces.

View the photos and stories in the Canterbury Breastfeeding Advocacy Service Collection in Canterbury Stories.

Location: He Hononga | Connection, Ground Floor, Tūranga

More about breastfeeding

