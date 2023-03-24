Behind open doors: Open Christchurch 2023

Building lovers and architecture fans! Your weekend of exploring the most interesting spaces and places, of getting behind closed doors, is back on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May 2023. That is the weekend of Open Christchurch. In 2023, there'll be 52 open buildings, 4 guided walks and a range of special activities including expert talks, tours and workshops.

My hot tip - check the tours that require booking and if any of them take your fancy, get on to it right away! They WILL book out.

What's on at Tūranga

We are proud that Tūranga features in the Open Christchurch programme again. You can visit the Open Christchurch Info Desk at He Hononga | Connection, Ground Floor from 10am to 5pm on both Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May. For the duration of the festival, wonderful Open Christchurch volunteers will be on hand at the Info Desk to answer any questions, help you plan your festival experience and support with bookings.

Tūranga Architecture Tour with Architectus architect Charlotte Hoare

Saturday 6 May 10am to 11am

Join one of the project architects for a tour of one of the jewels of the rebuild: Tūranga. Charlotte Hoare will take you from the ground level plinth, up to the Level 1 children’s space & Tautoru community arena, then onto the upper level spaces and roof terraces. Enjoy commentary on the design and construction strategies used to create the distinct characteristics of each of these spaces. This is a kid-friendly activity. Charlotte is a Registered Architect and was appointed an Associate in 2021. She has a wide range of project experience in design, documentation and construction observation in both New Zealand and the United Kingdom. She is a design-focused architect, competent at leading large multi-disciplinary teams to deliver innovative responses on challenging projects. Her interests lie in designing and delivering projects which enhance the public realm and shape communities. This includes a particular focus on Education, Civic & Workplace Facilities. All ages welcome

Cost: FREE!

The White Room Exhibition: New Building rising

Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May 10am to 5pm

Gary Buchanan has been painting for many years and since the Christchurch earthquakes he has been observing the changing face of Christchurch through his paintings of new buildings rising across the city. This has resulted in a series of works that document an important chapter in the city’s history.

Exhibition on He Hononga | Connection, Ground Floor, Tūranga

Tūranga Sketch Tour: Focus on Sir Miles Warren

Sunday 7 May 10am to 12noon

Join us for a relaxing morning touring the works of one of Christchurch’s most influential architects, Sir Miles Warren. Spend time chatting and sketching on location, taking in the stories and ideas behind 3 of his key inner-city projects.

Don’t forget to check out our afternoon creative workshop where you can learn how to turn your sketch into a laser etching.

Special information: All levels of artistic experience welcome. Sketch materials provided, or feel free to bring your own. Wear clothing suitable for the weather and comfortable walking shoes. We will be following a 3km circuit of the city. BYO blankets/cushions/portable stools, plus water bottles & snacks.

Ages: 14+ years (Parents with strollers welcome)

Meet on He Hononga | Connection, Ground Floor, Tūranga.

Tūranga Creative Studio: Make Your Own Laser Etching

Learn how to transform your architectural pen and ink drawings into laser etchings using the creative equipment on offer in our Production Studio. Simply bring along an ink-based line drawing from the morning’s Tūranga Sketch Tour (or something similar that you have completed earlier) and we’ll guide you through the process of making your very own plywood etching to take home.

You’ll also have an opportunity to tour the rest of Tūranga's Auahatanga - Creative space facilities - to inspire your future artistic projects.

Please note: Bring your own ink-based line drawing.

Ages: 14+ years

Cost:$10.99 (including booking fee)

Bookings Required: Book online

Taupuni Waihanga / Production Studio on Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4

Audio tour

Listen to an audio tour of Tūranga about the building's cultural narrative with Joseph Hullen (Matapopore trustee), and Tūranga's lead architect Carsten Auer:

Find out more about Tūranga's architecture and the artworks and cultural narrative at its heart.

Architecture resources

Check our page highlighting all things architecture.

More about Open Christchurch

Run by Te Pūtahi Centre for Architecture and City Making, Open Christchurch celebrates Christchurch’s most exceptional architecture by opening over 40 buildings to the public for free and offers people the opportunity to connect with their city by discovering new spaces or getting up close to the buildings they love.

