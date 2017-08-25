Listening to Reni Eddo-Lodge

This is a slightly odd blog. I don't know a huge amount about Reni Eddo-Lodge, and because of the way her session at the upcoming WORD Christchurch Shifting Points of View series at the Christchurch Arts Festival is titled, I want to go into it with as open a mind as possible and without too many preconceptions. Additionally, I'm a few places down the holds list for her book so won't get to see it before I see her.

However, I can tell you about why I want to listen to her. I vaguely saw the title of her book and WORD session, Why I'm no longer talking to white people about race, on Twitter and then came across a book review in The Guardian and the concept piqued my interest. I've been reading quite a lot about diversity, racism and colonialism and also getting my head around intersectionality, so when I saw that Reni was coming to Christchurch I jumped at the opportunity to listen to her. I want to leave my white privilege at the door and make the most of a chance to gain insight into someone else's perspective.

In this day and age, listening may be one of our most valuable tools.

Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Race

We now live in a world now where it takes the leader of the free world three days to say 'racism is bad' — Reni Eddo-Lodge (@renireni) August 14, 2017

"There’s no way to earn or educate yourself away from racist stereotyping." A conversation with Reni Eddo-Lodgehttps://t.co/DFRxJSEh8Q pic.twitter.com/OWuLbjz452 — The Pantograph Punch (@pantographpunch) July 31, 2017

