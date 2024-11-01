Without a rival: Why I love Jilly Cooper!

The modern world getting too much for you? Need to escape to a different era? I have a solution for you - watch Rivals on Disney+.

Based on Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel of the same name about television rivalries, this 8-part series is glorious, escapist TV at its best. David Tennant is having such fun chewing the scenery as dastardly Lord Baddingham, Aidan Turner displays one of the best moustaches of the century so far as Irish megastar Declan O'Hara, and Katherine Parkinson is a delight as put upon romantic novelist Lizzie Vereker. It's 80s nostalgia at its finest - is it accurate, is it fantastical? I don't care! I just want to dive in and relish it!

Ok, look, I'm biased. I adore Jilly Cooper books. Rivals is my favourite, I can't tell you how many times I've read it, but it stands up to repeat reading. I'm sure Cooper's world of posh people - polo players, classical musicians etc - living in the semi-fictionalised Cotswolds isn't everyone's cup of tea, and that's fine. For Jilly's world you do have to suspend your disbelief - macho men, gorgeous women and lashing of horses. To be honest though, her glory days are behind her, and I struggled with her latest offering, Tackle. But the books from her glory days - Riders, Rivals and Polo and possibly The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous - are classics. They're not particularly literary (but I have learnt a lot about classical music from her!), but that doesn't matter - if you are enjoying reading something, embrace and celebrate that.

It's always a bit scary seeing a favourite book be adapted for a screen of any size, but seeing these well-written characters come to life has been wonderful, plus favourite scenes and details - Declan's mini and day-glo socks, the New Year's Eve party. We didn't quite get Miss Chipping Sodbury's tits, but that may well be understandable. Although do rest assured that there is plenty of ecstatic bonking!

So yes, 10 out of 10 for escapism, and 10 out of 10 for wonderfully made television, and also some good hint for perhaps a second season? Truly a production worthy of mega producer Cameron Cook herself!

Check out the trailer below for a taste of the aesthetic (and terrific 80s soundtrack).

