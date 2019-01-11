Model of a whale on a forklift truck: Picturing Canterbury

Model of a whale on a forklift truck.

Neil Chandler, workshop technician, stood underneath a large model of a humpback whale in the carpark at Science Alive, Moorhouse Avenue.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. It is viewable on the ground floor of Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, New Zealand. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.