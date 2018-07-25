Mokaa – The land of opportunity: 125 years of Indians in Aotearoa exhibition – 13 to 24 August

You are welcome to come and view the free exhibition Mokaa - The land of opportunity: 125 years of Indians in Aotearoa:

  • Monday 13 August to Friday 24 August
  • Christchurch City Council foyer
  • 53 Hereford Street
  • Christchurch Central

This exhibition highlights the history of Indians in New Zealand.

It includes true stories with over 100 compelling and rarely seen photographs of New Zealand Indian settlement - from the first Indian presence, to pioneering settlers, to established communities in New Zealand. 

Download the poster [PDF]
Learn more about India and New Zealand

