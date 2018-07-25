Mokaa – The land of opportunity: 125 years of Indians in Aotearoa exhibition – 13 to 24 August

You are welcome to come and view the free exhibition Mokaa - The land of opportunity: 125 years of Indians in Aotearoa:

Monday 13 August to Friday 24 August

Christchurch City Council foyer

53 Hereford Street

Christchurch Central

This exhibition highlights the history of Indians in New Zealand.

It includes true stories with over 100 compelling and rarely seen photographs of New Zealand Indian settlement - from the first Indian presence, to pioneering settlers, to established communities in New Zealand.

