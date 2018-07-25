Mokaa – The land of opportunity: 125 years of Indians in Aotearoa exhibition – 13 to 24 August

You are welcome to come and view the free exhibition Mokaa - The land of opportunity: 125 years of Indians in Aotearoa:
- Monday 13 August to Friday 24 August
- Christchurch City Council foyer
- 53 Hereford Street
- Christchurch Central
This exhibition highlights the history of Indians in New Zealand.
It includes true stories with over 100 compelling and rarely seen photographs of New Zealand Indian settlement - from the first Indian presence, to pioneering settlers, to established communities in New Zealand.
Learn more about India and New Zealand
- Books about East Indians in New Zealand
- Books about India - Social life and customs
- Booklist about the vibrant cultures of India
- Indian and Hindu groups in Canterbury
- Nancy Swarbrick, Indians, Te Ara - the Encyclopedia of New Zealand, (accessed 25 July 2018) Story by Nancy Swarbrick, published 8 Feb 2005, updated 25 Mar 2015