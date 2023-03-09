Raising Sakinah | Finding Peace exhibition: Saturday 25 March – Sunday 21 May

An exhibition about transforming tragedy through creativity
Raising Sakinah | Finding Peace honours the Shuhada, those taken from us on March 15, 2019. In the aftermath of the Mosque shootings, survivors and supporters joined Janneth Gil and collaborators to transform tragedy through creative community. Their responses immortalise their experiences and tributes artistically, inviting viewers to take action towards positive social change.
The exhibition is on from Saturday 25 March to Sunday 21 May at at Te Pito Huarewa / Southbase Gallery, located on Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga.
Find out more about the Darkness into Light project on Janneth Gil's website.
Raising Sakinah | Finding Peace exhibition programme
Raising Sakinah | Finding Peace Documentary screening and Panel discussion - Sunday 26 March 2pm to 4pm, Tūranga
Come and enjoy a free screening of the Christchurch Documentary Project followed by a panel discussion with members of the Muslim community.
- Location: Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori |Community, Level 1
- Free, no bookings required
- Find out more
Raising Sakinah | Finding Peace badge making workshop - Saturday 8 April 2.30pm to 4pm, Tūranga
Write your own messages of peace and transform them into a badge of your own using paper from the 1000s of origami cranes made as tributes to the March 15th Mosque attacks.
- Ages 6 plus
- Free, no bookings required
- Location: Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga
- Find out more
Raising Sakinah | Finding Peace mindful print making workshop - Thursday 13 April 1.30pm to 3.30pm, Tūranga
Come explore basic print making techniques, the themes of healing and well-being and take home your own original artwork to showcase!
- Ages: 10-15 years
- Cost: $FREE
- Bookings Required: Book online
- Location: Ngā Purapura / Activity Room, Hapori | Community, Level 1
- Find out more
