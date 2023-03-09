Raising Sakinah | Finding Peace exhibition: Saturday 25 March – Sunday 21 May

An exhibition about transforming tragedy through creativity

Raising Sakinah | Finding Peace honours the Shuhada, those taken from us on March 15, 2019. In the aftermath of the Mosque shootings, survivors and supporters joined Janneth Gil and collaborators to transform tragedy through creative community. Their responses immortalise their experiences and tributes artistically, inviting viewers to take action towards positive social change.

The exhibition is on from Saturday 25 March to Sunday 21 May at at Te Pito Huarewa / Southbase Gallery, located on Tuakiri | Identity, Level 2, Tūranga.

Find out more about the Darkness into Light project on Janneth Gil's website.

Raising Sakinah | Finding Peace exhibition programme

Raising Sakinah | Finding Peace Documentary screening and Panel discussion - Sunday 26 March 2pm to 4pm, Tūranga

Come and enjoy a free screening of the Christchurch Documentary Project followed by a panel discussion with members of the Muslim community.

Location: Tautoru / TSB Space, Hapori |Community, Level 1

Free, no bookings required

Find out more

Raising Sakinah | Finding Peace badge making workshop - Saturday 8 April 2.30pm to 4pm, Tūranga