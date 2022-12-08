Humans of Christchurch Ōtautahi: Everyone has a story – Exhibition Saturday 17 December 2022 to Sunday 12 March 2023

A collection of stories and photos that celebrates the everyday heroes in our lives is on display at Tūranga’s Ti Pito Huarewa Southbase Gallery for the summer.

The Humans of Christchurch Ōtautahi project shares honest stories about everyday people. It recently celebrated its fifth year in existence with a rebrand, a new website and now an exhibition, in collaboration with Christchurch City Libraries.

“It’s hard to believe that it's been five years since we published our first story of Flatman - one of many humans that stepped up after the earthquakes to remind us all of our humanity,’ says founder and photographer Centuri Chan. “Christchurch has been a pretty interesting place to live over the last decade. The people who live here have earned a reputation for having resilience, creativity and innovation. Our stories showcase many of those qualities.”

Humans of Christchurch Ōtautahi uses a format that's been replicated all over the world - starting with Humans of New York before spreading to Bombay, Amsterdam, Melbourne - and even the Salish Sea.

The format is simple - a portrait of the human accompanied by a short story in their own unique voice. Collectively these stories reflect Ōtautahi’s heritage - a growing archive of the Humans of Ōtautahi.

“Everyone has a story worth sharing and each story is a gift, ' says Centuri. “I feel enormously privileged to be trusted to take these taonga and respectfully present them to the world. And it’s really heartening to see how people respond to them. We are so grateful for the support of Tūranga to give us the platform to share these stories.”

The exhibition opens 17 December and runs until 12 March on Level 2, Tūranga, Te Pito Huarewa / Southbase Gallery. The humans team will be hosting a number of events in association with the exhibition including writing workshops, their iconic red chair chats, and finishing with an International Women's speaker event.

Events

Write like a Human workshop - Sunday 18 December 2pm to 4pm, Tūranga

Get tips and tricks from the Humans of Ōtautahi team on their particular style of photography and story-telling. One of their photographer team will cover visual storytelling techniques to frame the perfect portrait. Then hear from one of their storytellers about the four steps to good storytelling - it's not what you might think! Timed so you can make the most of your family time over the summer holidays and capture those family legends before they are lost forever.

Free, bookings required. Book now.

Red Chair Chats - January and February 2023

Humans of Christchurch / Ōtautahi photographers and storytellers are keen to hear from you and will bring their lounge and their listening skills to:

Librarians and Imagination Station on Humans of Christchurch / Ōtautahi

Some current and former library and Imagination Station staff, and staff fhave featured on Human of Christchurch / Ōtautahi. Read their stories:

More about Humans of Christchurch / Ōtautahi