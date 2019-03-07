Mushroom cloud formation: Picturing Canterbury

Mushroom cloud formation over the Port Hills. In the foreground is the Government Life building. 26 January 1985.

Appearing on the same day as when acting Prime Minister Geoffrey Palmer confirmed that New Zealand would not abandon its anti-nuclear stand, the Christchurch Weather Office reassured residents that the cloud was just a Cumulonimbus cloud formation.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. It is viewable on the ground floor of Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, New Zealand. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.