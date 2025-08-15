Poetry everywhere: Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day 2025

Friday 22 August is Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day. Check out the National Poetry Day website to see what's happening.

National Poetry Day competition

Write, inspire and compete!

In celebration of National Poetry Day, we are running a Poetry competition. Winners will have their poem printed on a tote bag!

Entries are open from 18 to 31 August. Find out more.

Do Poetry! WORD Christchurch Festival

WORD Christchurch Festival 2025 is on from 27 August to 31 August). Read our Poetry at WORD Christchurch post to see all the good poetry stuff that's happening.

Our favourite NZ poems

For a five-year old by Fleur Adcock

Fee's pick

I love the dichotomy of it that puts the reader in the mind and conflict between child and adult and its perfect for spring!

The Magpies by Denis Glover

Troy's pick

Denis Glover's The Magpies and the lines at the end of each stanza. It's both evocative of their beautiful song but a beautiful illustration of nature completely unconcerned with us and the passing of time.

"And Quardle oodle ardle wardle doodle

The magpies said"

The most beautiful love poem of all time by Hera Lindsay Bird

Donna's pick: I love a list and I love love, therefore this poem is perfection.

“The most beautiful love poem of all time is like shaking hands with the world. The most beautiful love poem of all time is like introducing basketball to the moon. The most beautiful love poem of all time is like a really awesome burrito.”

You might also know Hera from the fab advice column in The Spinoff Help Me Hera.

Both For a Five-year old and The Magpies are in the book Remember Me, edited by Anne Kennedy



Watch our interview with Apirana Taylor

Last year's winner of the Prime Minister's Achievement Award for Literature in the category of poetry, Apirana Taylor, appeared at an event at Tūranga earlier in the year. In this interview he talks with librarians Ngapiu and Julia about how came to poetry, how he works, and why he describes his poetry as being "like shaking someone's hand with one hand and slapping them in the face with the other" (35 mins).

Shout out for the NZ Poetry Shelf

If you like poetry, I highly recommend subscribing to poet, author, reviewer and anthologist Paula Green's wonderful NZ Poetry Shelf.

If you happen to walk down Victoria Street, you will be lucky enough to see Ōtākaro to Victoria by Hinemoana Baker.

I am forever admiring the poetic connections Phantom Billstickers makes.

More Poetry