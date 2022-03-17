Ojarus at the Busker Comedy Club: Picturing Canterbury

Close-up of Japanese mime clown duo Ojarus performing on the Busker Comedy Club stage in the North Quad of the Christchurch Arts Centre as part of the World Buskers Festival 2008. 28 January 2008.

