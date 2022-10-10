Photo Hunt 2022: Happy Holidays!

Each year Christchurch City Libraries hosts an annual Photo Hunt to encourage people to share their photographs and stories of Canterbury. It is running throughout October from Saturday 1st to Monday 31st and the theme for this year is Our Stories: Milestones and Moments.

Holidays, both public and religious, are occasions that people look forward to regardless of the reason. They often involve spending time with whānau or friends and could include some type of celebration. They sometimes are a chance to relax or even might be an opportunity to give back to the community. However holidays are spent, they are a time of enjoyment and are important to remember.

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://canterburystories.nz/node/72593/embed?display=carousel" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/canterburystories.nz\/node\/72593\/embed?display=carousel","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit the site.</a>

Share your photographs of your favourite holidays and contribute in this year’s Photo Hunt.

How to enter:

Submit your photos online;

Take your photo to your local library and we will scan it and return it to you;

Upload directly to the Discovery Wall during October.

Prizes

Be in to win:

$100 Riverside Market vouchers for the overall winner

$50 Riverside Market vouchers for the People category winner

$50 Riverside Market vouchers for the Places category winner

Previous Photo Hunt entries can be seen on: