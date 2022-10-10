Photo Hunt 2022: Happy Holidays!

Each year Christchurch City Libraries hosts an annual  Photo Hunt to encourage people to share their photographs and stories of Canterbury. It is running throughout October from Saturday 1st to Monday 31st and the theme for this year is Our Stories: Milestones and Moments.

Holidays, both public and religious, are occasions that people look forward to regardless of the reason. They often involve spending time with whānau or friends and could include some type of celebration. They sometimes are a chance to relax or even might be an opportunity to give back to the community. However holidays are spent, they are a time of enjoyment and are important to remember.

Share your photographs of your favourite holidays and contribute in this year’s Photo Hunt.

How to enter:

Prizes

Be in to win:

Previous Photo Hunt entries can be seen on:

Anzac Day parade, Wigram Pipe Band. Entry by Louise Lockie in the 2018 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt. No known copyright. CCL-PH18-LoLo-06, opens a new window
