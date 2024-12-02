Discover Canterbury: Do you know these students at Rehua Marae?

Sometimes it is difficult to identify places or people in photographs which can be incredibly frustrating as context is important.

Can you help us to identify any of these students from the University of Canterbury pictured below? All we know is that they are at Rehua Marae listening to Reverend Maurice Gray.

We would love to be able to put names to these faces, and we need your assistance to do so! If you see a familiar face, please register on Canterbury Stories and comment on the original photograph.

This image came to Canterbury Stories as part of a collection that we received from the Disarmament and Security Centre (DSC). The collection consists of a variety of material that highlights the history and development of the DSC.

If you have any photographs that you want to add to our collection, you can by contributing via the Discovery Wall website.

