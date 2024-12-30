Discover Canterbury: Happy New Year!/Ngā Mihi o te Tau Hou!

In New Zealand, we are lucky enough to have New Year’s Eve during our Summer. What is your favourite way to celebrate the New Year’s? Mine is spending it at my family’s bach and I feel like a lot of people in New Zealand do the same.

Here are some of my favourite photographs of baches in Canterbury that are on the Canterbury Stories website.

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://canterburystories.nz/node/99911/embed?display=carousel" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/canterburystories.nz\/node\/99911\/embed?display=carousel","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit Summer baches.</a>

Do you have any photographs of your New Year celebrations? You can contribute to our collection via the Discovery Wall website.

