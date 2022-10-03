Photo Hunt 2022: Perplexing public proceedings

Each year Christchurch City Libraries hosts Photo Hunt to encourage people to share their photographs and stories of Canterbury.

It is running throughout October from Saturday 1st to Monday 31st and the theme for this year is Our Stories: Milestones and Moments.

Ōtautahi-Christchurch has had some fantastic public events such as the New Zealand International Exhibition, 1974 Commonwealth Games, Lady Wigram car races and the more recent International Buskers Festival. The types of public events vary but they do bring the community together whether it is a performance, some delicious kai or even a protest. The public events that have occurred over the years have become some of the key moments in Christchurch’s history.

Share your photographs of public events that you enjoyed and contribute in this year’s Photo Hunt.

How to enter:

Submit your photos online;

Take your photo to your local library and we will scan it and return it to you;

Upload directly to the Discovery Wall during October.

Prizes

Be in to win:

$100 Riverside Market vouchers for the overall winner

$50 Riverside Market vouchers for the People category winner

$50 Riverside Market vouchers for the Places category winner

Previous Photo Hunt entries can be seen on: