Phyllis Hartigan, born 1912: Picturing Canterbury

Photo of Phyllis in a Boer War uniform.

On the back of the photo:" Happy Returns Tom, April 27th 1915, from sister Phyllis."

Date: 7 April 1915.

Entry in the 2016 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt by Beverley Dickson.

