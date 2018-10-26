Phyllis Hartigan, born 1912: Picturing Canterbury

Photo of Phyllis in a Boer War uniform.

On the back of the photo:" Happy Returns Tom,  April 27th 1915, from sister Phyllis."

Date: 7 April 1915.

Entry in the 2016 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt by Beverley Dickson.

